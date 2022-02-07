'My Purpose, My Everything': Karan Johar's Birthday Wish For Children Roohi And Yash

Karan Johar posted this. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

On Monday, Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash turned 5-years-old. The director-producer shared an adorable birthday video on his Instagram handle and wrote that his children are "his lifeline." The video features Roohi and Yash along with Karan Johar. "To my lifeline, my purpose, my everything, I thank the universe every day for bringing them into our lives, they are 5 today.....I can't wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me, Roohi and Yash," wrote Karan Johar. Reacting to the post, actress Anushka Sharma and Mouni Roy dropped heart emojis on Karan's post. Bipasha Basu wrote: "Happy Birthday to your sweet angels. Even Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote: "Happyyy birthdayyyy."

Karan Johar began his New Year with a special video featuring his children. In the clip, Yash and Roohi can be seen playing on Karan Johar's lap as he remains behind the camera. However, the father of two can be heard talking to the twins and asking them questions. In the caption, Karan Johar wrote: "The spirit of New Year. Yash and Roohi style."

The video clip begins with Karan Johar wishing his children, "Good morning." To this, both Yash and Roohi say, "Good morning, sir." Further, Karan Johar asks Yash: "Sir, what is your feeling for the day?" The twins say, "Happy." When he asks the same question to Roohi, she says, "Excited." Karan Johar adds, "That's the way we want to face the New Year."

Replying to the post, Sophie Choudry said: "Aww bless." Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia said that "They are so cute." Director Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra replied with heart emojis.

Karan Johar became a parent parent via surrogacy. Roohi and her twin brother Yash were born in 2017. On the work front, Karan Johar's upcoming films include Gehraiyaan,Yodha, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, among more.