Karan Johar Video Calling Kids Yash And Roohi To Say Good Night Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty are currently judging the new reality show Hunarbaaz. In the latest promo of the show, Karan Johar is seen video calling his kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar to say good night. Not just that, Karan also recorded a performance for his kids. The promo has been shared by the social media handle of ColorsTV and is captioned as "Apne bacchon ke liye Karan ne ki ek wholesome performance ko apne phone me kaid. Kya aapko bhi laga yeh nazaara pyaara?" The promo starts with Karan video calling Yash and Roohi. He told his kids, "Hi, baby, I just called to say good night."

Parineeti Chopra told Yash and Roohi, "I love you 1,021."

After recording the video, Karan Johar said, "Bohot excited ho jayenge yeh dekh kar. Aisa lag raha hai hum kisi Disneyland mein aaye hai aur yeh live performance chal raha hai." (My children will be very excited to see this. It feels like we are in Disneyland and are watching a live performance)

Hunarbaaz will premiere today on Colorstv. The live audience of the show will have the power to be the super judge. While the judges' score will hold 30% weightage, 70% is in the hands of the audience. To qualify, each contestant will need to secure a combined score of 80%. The show is being co-hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Talking about the show, Karan Johar said in a statement, "I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of a show that celebrates people's talent and brings it to the forefront for the entire country to take notice of it. Being a part of 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan' is an honour and a great responsibility for me to judge and support aspiring talents coming from all over the country. I am all set and pumped to give India its first Hunarbaaz and can't wait to have Mithun da and Parineeti by my side!"