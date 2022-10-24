Diwali Greetings From Karan Johar, Mom Hiroo And Kids Yash, Roohi

Karan Johar posted this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished his Instafam on Diwali with the most adorable set of pictures. He shared pictures with mom Hiroo Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi. The family of four can be seen wearing matching pink outfits in the picture. Karan Johar wrote in his caption: "Happy Diwali from my world to yours! Thank you Manish Malhotra for our beautifully coordinated clothes... Sending you all so much love and light." In the comments section, Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis. "So cute," wrote Amrita Arora. "Lots of love always," commented Manish Malhotra.

This is what Karan Johar posted on Diwali:

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, which was inspired by his experiences as a single parent. He announced the project last year and he wrote: "Am excited to share something special with all of you... my first picture book for kids The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv."

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger and Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. He recently wrapped the seventh season of his chat show Koffee With Karan.