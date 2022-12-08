Dharmendra's 87th Birthday Celebrations: Cuts Cake With Fans, Fam-Jam And More

Dharmendra pictured with family and fans. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

It's no ordinary Thursday in the Deol family. Why? Because veteran actor Dharmendra turns 87 today. The “He-man” of Bollywood is also a great family man, who always showers his children and grandchildren with love. On his birthday, Sunny and Bobby Deol lit up Instagram with heartwarming wishes. The Deol brothers picked priceless pictures of themselves with their father and accompanied them with adorable notes. One of the photos also features Sunny Deol's son Karan happily posing with Dharmendra and Bobby. It appears to be from a puja ceremony. The caption read, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy birthday, Bade Papa Dharmendra. Happy Birthday.”

Sunny Deol uploaded a close-up picture of himself and Dharmendra to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. Love you” along with a red heart and hugging emoji.

Dharmendra also received warm wishes from his fans, a glimpse of which Bobby Deol shared on his Instagram Stories. It's a clip showing the posters from Dharmendra's films pasted by fans on roadside walls, which are decorated with lights and lamps. “Happy birthday, Papa. Grand welcome to Dharmendra's birthday from his fans,” wrote Bobby Deol in the caption.

Screenshot of Bobby Deol's Instagram story.

Dharmendra also celebrated the special day with his fans and we have pictures from the festivities. Take a look:

Dharmendra with fans on his birthday.

Dharmendra with fans on his birthday.

Dharmendra with fans on his birthday.

Bobby Deol clicking a picture of dad Dharmendra.

Dharmendra became a fan-favourite with his performances in films like Sholay, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon and Phool Aur Patthar. He was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which also starred Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Dharmendra has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Apne 2 lined up now.