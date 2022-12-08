On Dharmendra's 87th Birthday, Hema Malini Wishes The Love Of Her Life. See Adorable Post

Hema Malini shared this picture. (courtesy: @dreamgirlhema)

Veteran star Dharmendra, who is celebrating his 87th birthday today (December 8), received special wishes from Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol. Hema Malini dropped two adorable pictures posing with Dharmendra and wrote a sweet note that read, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life," followed by heart emoticons.

Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022

Esha Deol also shared pictures with her father, Dharmendra, and wrote a sweet note wishing the star. The first image is of Esha posing with Dharmendra, while in the second, we can see Dharmendra's younger daughter Ahana Deol with Dharmendra and Esha. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday papa. I pray for you to always be healthy & happy. Because of you we are.....you are our pillar of strength. Always the strongest. We simply just love & adore you. Love you," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after Esha Deol shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, Happy Birthday," followed by heart emoticons, while others dropped heart emoticons.

On Dharmendra's birthday, his son Bobby Deol shared pictures from a puja ceremony. In the image, we can also see Sunny Deol's elder son Karan with his grandfather, Dharmendra. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy birthday, Bade Papa Dharmendra. Happy Birthday."

Dharmendra, popularly known as "he-man," has blockbuster films such as Sholay, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon and Phool Aur Patthar. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.