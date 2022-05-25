Karan Johar's Birthday Bash: Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Shanaya Kapoor Are Early Guests

Malaika, Shanaya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda at KJo's party.

We know it will be the party of the year if it's for Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who celebrates his 50th birthday today, has hosted a big bash for all his close friends from the film industry. The birthday boy checked into his party in style. Karan Johar's close friends Malaika Arora, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were among the early guests. Shanaya Kapoor, who will make her Bollywood debut with the KJo-produced Bedhadak was also photographed at the party. As was Student Of The Year 2 star Tiger Shroff. Karan Johar greeted the paparazzi as he made his way to the venue of his big birthday party - the Yash Raj Studios.

See photos of the guests here:

Malaika Arora's OOTD for the party was this.

Shanaya Kapoor wore a classic LBD.

Shanaya at the party.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda at the venue.

Tiger Shroff at the party.

For his special day, Karan Johar picked a green bling blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie and a pair of black pants. Tinted glasses to accentuate his look. See photos of the birthday boy from the party here:

Happy Birthday, Karan Johar.

Karan Johar pictured at his birthday bash.

Karan Johar at his birthday party.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also be back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. This year, instead of television, the show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well.