Inside Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash: Three-Tier Cake, Fancy Menu And More. See Pics

Karan Johar cutting the birthday cake. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Karan Johar hosted a midnight birthday bash on Tuesday with only close friends such as Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra in attendance. Now, they have shared some pictures and videos on their Instagram handle from the midnight party, and by seeing the posts, we can say that it was a great hit. Gauri Khan has shared a video of Karan, wherein he is cutting the three-tier cake while his friends sing the birthday song in the background. In the video, the ace filmmaker is looking dapper in an all-black outfit paired with black frame glasses. Check out the video below:

Manish Malhotra has also shared a few glimpses on his Instagram stories, wherein we can see the beautifully decorated dining table. He also shared a video wishing Karan Johar on his 50th birthday. Check out the posts below:





Dharam Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta also shared some pictures on his Instagram handle featuring Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Aarti Shetty. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Celebrating the most loved person... with friends like family... Happy Birthday".



Here have a look:

Here's what Maheep Kapoor shared on her Instagram stories:

Karan Johar recently shared a long note on his Instagram handle, in which he announced his new project- an action film and also shared an update on his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the post, he also talked about his love for filmmaking and his experience in the film industry.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is looking forward to the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo, bankrolled by his production house Dharma Production.