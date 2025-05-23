<i>The Traitors</i>: Karan Johar Turns Host For New Reality Show

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is stepping into the shoes of a host for the reality show The Traitors, which will be the ultimate test of “trust and betrayal” and will premiere on June 12.

The show is an Indian adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format The Traitors, in collaboration with All3Media International and produced by BBC Studios India Productions. It will feature 20 distinguished celebrities from various spheres.

The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing reality show formats in the world, with over 35 adaptations across more than 30 countries.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser of the upcoming show and hinted on who all will be coming with lines such as “yahan hongi woh rebel jo kid hote huye bhi badhi baatein karti hai,”kuch woh jo apne outfits ke saharein hi dikh paate hai,” “jo karte has mask ke peeche controversies,” "not to forget those, jo chuckles ke chakkar main chakki peacing karen lage,” “and jiski like is fabulous because of me. Thank me later, darling.”

He added: “ I'll be your host... where no one is anyone's true friend. Welcome to The Traitors... where trust ends and the game begins. Rise and shine. It's betrayal time.”

For the caption, Karan wrote: Yahan trust is rare, but dhokha is everywhere! #TheTraitorsOnPrime, a new reality series coming on June 12 only on @primevideoin.”

“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we're making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Madhok added: “Packed with drama, manipulation, suspenseful gameplay, and unexpected twists, the show is mounted on a grand scale with high production values. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host—who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner!”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, said, “The Indian adaptation of The Traitors offers this audience high calibre celebrities and intense drama, all wrapped up in a thriller-esque gameplay. The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing and most popular reality formats worldwide, ever - and we're thrilled to bring an Indian adaptation of the franchise to the country with Prime Video India and BBC Studios India Productions; both partners' reputation for delivering high-quality content precedes them.”

“With an all-celebrity cast and jaw-dropping twists, The Traitors is an unmissable treat for fans of high-stakes reality entertainment,” said Neha Khurana, Executive Producer for The Traitors, BBC Studios India Productions.

