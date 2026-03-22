Karan Johar Feels '<i>Dhurandhar</i> FOMO' While Shooting In A No-Cinema Zone: "Can't Wait To Watch It"

Filmmaker Karan Johar is experiencing a rare kind of on-set anxiety - not because of production delays or script changes, but because he is missing out on the cinematic event of the year.

Currently shooting in a remote location with no access to a theatre, Karan revealed on Instagram Stories on Sunday that he is dealing with what he called "Dhurandhar FOMO."

Sharing an update on Instagram Stories, Karan said he is filming in a place where there are no cinemas nearby, which means he cannot watch the film in theatres right now.

"I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO - Dhurandhar FOMO. I can't wait to watch it," he wrote. He also praised the strong support the film has received from the industry, adding, "It's so heartening to see the united love for an Indian film."

Karan's reaction comes as many people from the film industry have been praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The film, which released in theatres on March 19, has already had a record-breaking start at the box office and is being described as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

Actor Anupam Kher also shared an emotional response on social media after watching the film in a packed theatre. In a video posted on Instagram, he described the film as an overwhelming experience that connected deeply with audiences of all age groups.

Responding to the praise, Ranveer Singh thanked Kher in the comments, saying the appreciation meant a lot to him. Rakesh Bedi also reacted, calling Kher's response honest.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The original film had emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of its year.

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