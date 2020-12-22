Kapil Sharma's Happiness Is Directly Proportional To The Food He Eats. See His ROFL Post

Kapil Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Highlights Kapil Sharma posted a picture with a plateful of meal

"Can't smile with protein salad," wrote Kapil Sharma

He added the hashtags #shoot, #shooting and #somethingnew

Kapil Sharma surely knows how to add humour to the most basic things, be it onstage or even on social media. The comedian, on Tuesday, shared a not-so-happy picture of himself on his Instagram profile. In his caption, he also explained the reason behind his expression in the picture. Kapil Sharma can be seen posing with a plateful of greens and some proteins. Adding a pinch of humour to the caption, Kapil Sharma wrote: "Can't smile with protein salad. Give me paranthas with butter and then see my happiness." He added the hashtags #shoot, #shooting and #somethingnew to the post. Tiger Shroff left LOL emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, the comedian has actively been sharing BTS videos titled "Behind the jokes with Kapil." Check out some of the videos shared by Kapil on Instagram here:

Earlier this month, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Anayra. Sharing pictures from his daughter's birthday celebrations with family, Kapil Sharma captioned the post: "Thank you so much for sending your love and blessings to our Laado on her first birthday - Ginni and Kapil." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #gratitude, #blessings, #anayra and #happybirthdayanayra.

Kapil Sharma is best-known for hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He stepped in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and he dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2.