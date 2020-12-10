Kapil Sharma Shares Pics From Daughter Anayra's First Birthday Party

Kapil Sharma with Anayra. (courtesy kapilsharma)

Highlights Kapil and Ginni celebrated Anayra's first birthday on Thursday

He thanked his fans for their wishes

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and celebrated the first birthday of his daughter Anayra on Thursday, pictures from which he shared on his Instagram profile. In the pictures, the birthday girl can be seen wearing a frilly prink dress and cute can't even begin to describe the photographs. In one of the pictures, Kapil can be seen flashing an ear-to-ear grin as he poses with his daughter. In another picture, Kapil can be seen posing with wife Ginni Chatrath as he holds Anayra in his arms. Kapil also shared a million-dollar picture of Anayra with her grandmother. Sharing the pictures, Kapil Sharma captioned the post: "Thank you so much for sending your love and blessings to our Laado on her first birthday." He added the hashtags #gratitude, #blessings, #anayra and #happybirthdayanayra.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

In December 2019, Kapil Sharma announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on social media. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," he tweeted.

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair.

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.