Kapil Sharma's Caption For Pic With Baby Anayra Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Seen Kapil Sharma's latest picture with his little daughter Anayra yet? It's adorable but that's not it. The super cute photo comes with an equally adorable caption that will melt the coldest of hearts. The comedian, on Thursday, treated his fans to a new photo of himself and Anayra, in which he can be seen holding his little bundle of joy in his arms. Tiny Anayra looks cute in what appears to be a pink sweatshirt and a matching headband. Sharing the photo, Kapil borrowed a line from singer Andrew McMahon's 2014 song Cecilia And The Satellite and wrote: "'For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.' Thank you, god for this beautiful gift" and added hashtags like #unconditionallove and #daughtersarethebest.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath, who got married as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December 2018, welcomed their little daughter on December 10 last year. The comedian announced the news on social media like this: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil officially introduced Anayra to his fans on January 15, when he shared a photo of the little munchkin and wrote: "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma."

In April, Kapil Sharma treated his fans to beyond adorable photos of his daughter from her Kanak Puja, also known as the Kanya Puja. Check it out here:

In terms of work, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made a debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 and went on to make Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.