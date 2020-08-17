Kunal Kemmu Takes Lootcase To The Kapil Sharma Show

Team Lootcase on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Image courtesy: KapilSharmaK9)

Kunal Kemmu took the promotions of his film Lootcase (two weeks late, though) to Kapil Sharma's comedy show. Over the weekend, Kunal and his co-stars Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal, shared jokes and laughed their hearts out on The Kapil Sharma Show. "Thank you for coming Kunal Kemmu and Ranvir Shorey paji and Rasika Dugal... It was a fun evening. Congratulations for getting very good reviews for Lootcase... Lots of love and best wishes always," Kapil shared on Twitter. In return, Kunal Kemmu tweeted, "Thank you for having us over for a wonderful evening filled with laughter warmth and front row seats to the best entertainment in town."

Ranvir Shorey also replied: "Veer ji, blessed to share the stage with a magnificent talent like you. Thank you, for having us on your show and your support to the film."

Here's Kunal Kemmu and Kapil Sharma's Twitter exchange:

Thank you for having us over for a wonderful evening filled with laughter warmth and front row seats to the best entertainment in town https://t.co/Nqb5bIajTx — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) August 16, 2020

And here's Ranvir Shorey's reply:

Veerji, blessed to share the stage with a magnificent talent like you. Thank you for having us on your show and your support to the film. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 16, 2020

After Lootcase, Kunal Kemmu's latest release was the second season of his web-series Abhay, which premiered on ZEE5 on Friday. Lootcase received fair reviews and on Sunday, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of the appreciation note sent by Amitabh Bachchan. Big B sends out hand-written notes to actors whose performances he likes. "This is just the most awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself... This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart," Kunal Kemmu wrote.

Lootcase was among the string of Bollywood films released by Disney + Hotstar - which included Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz. Upcoming films on Disney + Hotstar are Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.