Lootcase: Kunal Kemmu Received A Note From Amitabh Bachchan And He Couldn't Be More Excited

An excited Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of hand written letter on his Instagram profile on Sunday. The aforementioned letter was written by Amitabh Bachchan, who was quite impressed by Kunal Kemmu's performance in the recently-released film Lootcase. Sharing the picture of the note on his Instagram profile, Kunal Kemmu wrote: "Whatt! This is just the most awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself... Thank you so much Amitabh Bachchan Sir. This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart." He added the hashtag #Lootcase.

In the letter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Kunal. A few days back I saw your film Lootcase and am writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it. The writing, the direction, the performances of each artist was superb but you were exceptional, each expression, body movement, presence simply outstanding. Keep up the good work and may you keep prospering. In admiration and love."

A few months ago, Abhishek Bachchan wrote to Kunal Kemmu on Twitter: "Most excited for this. It's mine and dad's favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy." Replying to Abhishek's message, Kunal tweeted, "Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can't wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull... Looking forward."

Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can't wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull.. looking forward! https://t.co/ZYmTzvbsXG — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 30, 2020

Lootcase, directed by Rajesh Krishnan also stars Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The film showcases the story of a man named Nandan Kumar (Kunal Kemmu), who chances upon a suitcase and discovers that it is full of cash. What follows is a comedy of errors. Lootcase was announced as one of the seven Bollywood films to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.