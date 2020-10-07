A Pic Of Kapil Sharma As A College Student Goes Viral

A fan page shared this photo of Kapil Sharma. (Image courtesy: kapil.is.love)

If you ever wondered what comedian Kapil Sharma looked like in his college days, we have the perfect picture for you. On Wednesday, we chanced upon a throwback picture of the 39-year-old comedian that is going crazy viral on social media. The picture has been shared by a fan page dedicated to Kapil Sharma. In the photo, a much, much younger version of Kapil can be seen holding a Guru Nanak Dev University trophy and smiling with all his heart while posing for the camera. He can be seen sporting a shirt and trousers. The comedian even shared the post on his Instagram story.

Check out the viral picture here:

Screenshot of Kapil Sharma's Instagram story.

Kapil Sharma rarely shares old pictures of himself on social media. In July, he posted a throwback photo of himself and singer Neha Kakkar and wrote: "Identify the kids."

Back in 2018, Kapil posted a picture from his college diaries and shared that he auditioned for music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at that time. "#oldmemories #collegedays #saregama #punjabi #auditions #2000," he captioned the post. For those who don't know, Kapil Sharma is sings well.

Kapil Sharma married long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December 2018. The duo are parents to a little daughter named Anayra. She was born on December 10 last year.

In terms of work, Kapil Sharma is currently hosting comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made a debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 and went on to make Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.