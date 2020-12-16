Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Reveals He Lost 98 Kgs. Kapil Sharma Reacts In Most Kapil Sharma Way

Ganesh Acharya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ganeshacharyaa )

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who once weighed 200 kgs, revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he has lost 98 kilos, leaving the host, comedian Kapil Sharma, and his fans surprised. Ganesh Acharya made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and in a recent promo video, he can be seen talking about his physical transformation. When Kapil Sharma asked the 49-year-old choreographer about how many kilos he has lost, Ganesh Acharya replied: "98 kgs." Kapil's reaction to this left everyone on the sets of the show in splits. He said: "Chotey chotey shehro me 46-46 kgs ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne." ROFL.

The special episode in which Kapil Sharma will be seen having a lot of fun with Ganesh Acharya, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will air on Sony TV this weened.

Watch the aforementioned promo video here:

Ganesh Acharya has been working out for the last couple of years and you will see enough videos of the choreographer sweating it out in gyms on his Instagram feed. We have picked a few for you, check them out. You can thank us later.

Ganesh Acharya had, in several interviews and at press events in the past, talked about his weight loss. During those interviews, he revealed that when his weight touched 200 kgs in 2015, he decided to work on his body and shed those extra kilos.

Ganesh Acharya has even won the National Award for Best Choreographer for the track Gori Tu Lath Mar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and also for Maston Ka Jhund from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

He has recently choreographed tracks in Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, Bell Bottom and in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1.