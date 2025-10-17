<i>Kantara 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty's Film Is Racing Towards Rs 500 Crore

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 1, a prequel to his National-Award winning Kantara (2022), saw a dip in its earnings on Thursday, after completing two successful weeks at the box office. On Thursday, the film had registered its first single-digit number since release.

On second Thursday, Kantara 1 minted Rs 9 crore in all languages, taking the total to Rs 485.40 crore.

The film had crossed Rs 150 crore in Hindi earlier this week. In Kannada, the film also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark recently.

Praising its steady performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 holds strong on its second Wednesday, maintaining collections at par with second Monday levels. The numbers are impressive, especially considering that most films usually witness a drop after the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday."

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Kantara 1 surpassed the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali - The Beginning (Rs 420 crore) in India.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, " Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1﻿ is a manic, sometimes befuddling mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."