Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser Is A Hit On Twitter. No Room For Trolls

Kangana Ranaut will indeed make you forget blinking through the length of the Manikarnika teaser, in which she is at her feisty best

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 02, 2018 13:31 IST
Still from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter is impressed with Manikarnika teaser
  2. "I am watching it again and again," read a tweet
  3. "She has already won it!" read another

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released on Gandhi Jayanti and released to manage the difficult job of impressing Twitter. "I am watching it again and again... Hats off for taking such a great story," read a tweet while another added: "She has already won it! Hats off to you girl! A Big thumbs down to the haters!" But what haters? Twitter is mighty overwhelmed with the two-minute long teaser, in which Kangana featured in intense action sequences as the warrior queen Manikarnika. Directed by Krish, Manikarnika is the biopic of the Queen of Jhansi, who shines bright in the pages of Indian history as a significant figure of the 1857 rebellion against British Raj.

Kangana Ranaut will indeed make you forget blinking through the length of the teaser, in which she is at her feisty best. As a result, Twitter is thrilled and is getting goosebumps: "This is giving me huge goosebumps... Such a great visual treat is going to encounter the theatres. Kangana Ranaut is looking fabulous. Another magnum opus in the list of Indian history of cinema," wrote a user. "I will be watching this movie first day for sure. Loved it. Brilliant," added another tweet.

Check out Twitter's reaction here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch the teaser here:

Meanwhile, there's barely room for trolls as haters have clearly been outnumbered on Twitter this time but Twitter got creative anyway:

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has taken over from Krish as the director for the remaining bits of Manikarnika as he is busy with other projects. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

