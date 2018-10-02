Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser Is A Hit On Twitter. No Room For Trolls

Still from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser (courtesy YouTube)

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released on Gandhi Jayanti and released to manage the difficult job of impressing Twitter. "I am watching it again and again... Hats off for taking such a great story," read a tweet while another added: "She has already won it! Hats off to you girl! A Big thumbs down to the haters!" But what haters? Twitter is mighty overwhelmed with the two-minute long teaser, in which Kangana featured in intense action sequences as the warrior queen Manikarnika. Directed by Krish, Manikarnika is the biopic of the Queen of Jhansi, who shines bright in the pages of Indian history as a significant figure of the 1857 rebellion against British Raj.

Kangana Ranaut will indeed make you forget blinking through the length of the teaser, in which she is at her feisty best. As a result, Twitter is thrilled and is getting goosebumps: "This is giving me huge goosebumps... Such a great visual treat is going to encounter the theatres. Kangana Ranaut is looking fabulous. Another magnum opus in the list of Indian history of cinema," wrote a user. "I will be watching this movie first day for sure. Loved it. Brilliant," added another tweet.

#ManikarnikaTeaser is TERRIFIC Had goosebumps throughout the teaser, every scene showed such grandeur and strength of Rani Laxmi Bai #KanganaRanaut Blows my mind everytime she comes on screen, maybe her 4th national award is on the way https://t.co/WIH7VP8JPy — Sujan_parineeti (@sujan_pc) October 2, 2018

Loved the teaser and her fierce acting #KanganaRanaut#ManikarnikaTeaser — Divya Rani (@lov_swasan) October 2, 2018

Powerful......

#ManikarnikaTeaser#KanganaRanaut u wer outstanding girl......

As I had often said....

It doesnt matter who is my favourite...if someone deserves appreciation thn u will get tht no matter what..... — K.A.S.H (@kashvi94) October 2, 2018

#Manikarnika looks enigmatic fierce queen of jhansi. #KanganaRanaut will do justice to the iconic female rebel freedom fighter of India.

I'm expecting one no man's land type sequence. pic.twitter.com/WjErYiUjwc — Mahanati (@Mahanatiii) October 2, 2018

This is EXTRAORDINARY - Stunning Visuals and Breath-Taking action sequences! #KanganaRanaut's dialogue delivery seemed to be little off-track in the teaser, but sure that it would be smooth in the film. Releases on 25th January 2019. #ManikarnikaTeaserhttps://t.co/KgL1izDPDQ — Himesh (@himeshmankad) October 2, 2018

#ManikarnikaTeaser is Simply OUTSTANDING.....

as per teaser YES baaki dono film pe ye bhari padd sakta hai...



very good teaser ...congratulations team #Manikarnika#KanganaRanaut & #Krishh — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 2, 2018

#ManikarnikaTeaser what a direction, vfx, background music, amitabh bachchan voiceover, action and above all #KanganaRanaut ....everything is just perfect — Shivam (@ShivamMahalwal) October 2, 2018

Meanwhile, there's barely room for trolls as haters have clearly been outnumbered on Twitter this time but Twitter got creative anyway:

i can't stop laughing really

Aazaadi bol rahi hai ya Chacha Ji#ManikarnikaTeaser#KanganaRanautpic.twitter.com/yzdtqzFpR0 — (@HrxRohit_) October 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has taken over from Krish as the director for the remaining bits of Manikarnika as he is busy with other projects. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25, 2019.