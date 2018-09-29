After Sonu Sood, This Actress Quits Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Swati Semwal has quit Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as she was not sure if her "role would have been substantial anymore", reports news agency IANS. Swati Semwal was playing Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau. Sonu Sood, who quit the film last month, had signed for Sadhashivrao Bhau's role. "I have quit the project. Earlier also I was not sure, I was in two minds, but a few days back, my team had a meeting and we decided to quit the project because I don't think so at this point of time, this project is good for the career path that I am taking," Swati told IANS.

Asked if Sonu Sood's exit made her take this decision, Swati said, "Not really. At this point, whatever project I am signing for or even what I have done, whether it is Bareilly Ki Barfi or Fanney Khan... Not that they were very big roles, but whatever was there, was pretty substantial."

"I'm looking for performance-oriented, substantial roles. I am not stuck on lead roles, but whatever I have to do, I want it to be substantial enough and even Manikarnika had a pretty strong character. But now I don't think so it's the same anymore," she added.

Sonu Sood had walked out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. According to his spokesperson, he was filming Simmba when Kangana asked him to reshoot portions for Manikarnika. However, the 45-year-old actor, who that time had to sport a bearded look for Simmba, asked Manikarnika makers to reschedule it after he completes Simmba's part, but things didn't work out. Sonu Sood's role is now being played by Zeeshan Ayyub.

Giving more details about what made her take the decision, Swati Semwal told IANS, "After the meeting, I realised that it was not so significant anymore. It was not what we signed for when I signed the film, so we decided to part ways," she added.

"My work would have definitely reduced. Thinking about that, we decided we should not take this up again. Now, I don't know whether the writers, Kangana or producer took this decision, but I am sure whatever they are doing, they are doing in the best interest for the film. Everyone wants the film to go ahead and do well. From my side, I have no bad feelings or a bitter taste. One has to do what one has do. I am doing what I have to do for my career. And they have to do what they have to do for the film," Swati told IANS.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also stepped into the director's shoes of for a few portions of the film as Krish Jagarlamudi is right now focusing on some other project.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is a biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai and Kangana plays the titular role. A new poster of the film arrived this morning and the teaser will release on October 2.

#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekendpic.twitter.com/q07Sfcvk1C — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

Manikarnika is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)