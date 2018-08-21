Manikarnika: This Fanney Khan Actress Will Play Sonu Sood's Wife In The Film

Swati Semwal will play Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief (Image courtesy: semwalswati)

Highlights "I will be seen in Maharashtrian avatar for the first time," said Swati "Parvati is a very strong woman who challenges her evil husband," Swati Swati had a cameo in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao

Remember actress Swati Semwal? She had a cameo opposite Rajkummar Rao in recently released film Fanney Khan. Now, Swati will soon be seen in Manikarnika opposite Sonu Sood, news agency IANS reported. In an interview, Swati said that she is "very excited" to be part of the project where she will be seen portraying the role of Parvati, wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau (Sonu Sood), the report added. "I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. I will be seen in a Maharashtrian avatar for the first time. Parvati is a very strong woman who challenges her evil husband. My role has a lot of drama and emotions," IANS quoted the actress as saying.

Swati Semwal, who was also part of 2017's Bareilly Ki Barfi, said that her role in Manikarnika is very "different" from her last two films. "I am very particular about the roles I play. The role of Parvati is very different from my last two films. Being a storyteller by heart, I try to bring the characters to life on-screen -- be it as an actor, scriptwriter or director, and I am glad that my audience loves my work," Swati added.

Besides being an actor, Swati Semwal has also directed and written several short film's like Abnormal and Sameera. Swati has also been part of television soaps like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Aahat (Season 6).

Manikarnika is a period drama, which features Kangana Ranaut as the fierce warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. Sonu Sood will play the antagonist, Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau (as mentioned earlier). Of playing Rani Laxmi Bai in Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut in a previous interview to IANS said: "I can only imagine the strength and nerves of steel that Laxmi Bai had. I am nowhere close to her greatness. I have only tried my best to portray her tales of bravery."

Advertisement

Manikarnika is being directed by Krish and the film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)