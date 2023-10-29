''Chandler Bing For Life'': Internet In Tears After Beloved 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dies

The actor's heartbroken fans took to X to share their condolences.

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom 'Friends' died at the age of 54 in Los Angeles. First responders found Mr. Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. He was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular 'Friends,' which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Mr. Perry's character, the group's most sarcastic and quick-witted, but occasionally awkward and insecure, member, quickly became a fan favourite, and continues to do so.

Needless to say, the internet is overcome with grief and anguish at the heartbreaking news. Social media was filled with heartfelt tributes as users reacted to the news of the death of their beloved 'Chandler Bing' who always made them laugh. Some said that they were unable to believe the news, while some thanked him for making their lives better.

One user wrote, ''Waking up to the saddest and heartbreaking news of the day, who will take care of Joey now. Rest In Peace Chandler Bing.'' Another commented, ''Yes Matty, you will be missed. On days we open Netflix to watch “something else” and still end up watching friends, On days we have a bad day and need a friend, On days we just want to turn back the clock ‘cause we are feeling old.''

A third wrote, ''ChandlerBing is one of my fave characters of all time, the sarcastic smart ass who made us all laugh! He will be so missed but in his work & especially that character & the re-runs of #Friends his work will be revered FOREVER!!!''

A fourth added, ''Whether he was Chandler Bing or Matthew Perry, he always wanted to make us, the audience, laugh. we were always his first thought. and for that, i will always love you. I know I didn't know you personally, but you made me so happy. You're at peace now, Matthew Perry.''

Here are some reactions:

Rest in peace #MatthewPerry



Thank you for all the laughs, for Chandler, for all the ways you've made my childhood brighter. Sorry that while you were making us all smile, you weren't doing so yourself. Wish you'd had a happier life & a long one too 💔 pic.twitter.com/YElQOsAMkK — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) October 29, 2023

Happiness is sad today. 54 is no age for FRIENDS to go.

RIP #MatthewPerry



pic.twitter.com/yrdT03C1J9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 29, 2023

Saddest day in the history, someone who made us smile everytime had left us in tears. Rest In Paradise #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/2gYdt6hQBR — Abel (@thawekknd) October 29, 2023

DAMN! RIP #MatthewPerry! 54 is FAR too young!😢 #ChandlerBing is one of my fave characters of all time, the sarcastic smart ass who made us all laugh! He will be so missed but in his work & especially that character & the re-runs of #Friends his work will be revered FOREVER!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/6oyCr6HesQ — Troy Candy (@willtobeweird) October 29, 2023

FRIENDS has been my comfort show for so long. chandler was easily my fav character watching friends will never be d same again. rest easy, matthew perry, u sure left a mark on this world 🕊️ . I knw I didn't knw u personally, but u made me so happy. ♥️#ChandlerBing#matthewperrypic.twitter.com/guuGFiDMcW — Bhoomi (@causeofurbp) October 29, 2023

What Joey felt.



Whole world is feeling now. #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/JTYlrXcm7z — Sumeet Mane (@SumeetMane24) October 29, 2023

This actually feels like I've lost a friend. Dear Chandler,may your soul finds peace. You'll never be forgotten.#MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/v3OxQBLCod — Roxx ᥫ᭡ (@roxx_rxn) October 29, 2023

Hearing the news about Matthew Perry passing away is tough and knowing that we will never see them together again is equally hard. Rest in Peace. 🌺 #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/x32yksZyq5 — Kypershot (@Kypershot) October 29, 2023

Thank you, #MatthewPerry.



You were a friend when it wasn't my day, my week, my month, and even my year... for a really long time.



I didn't know that I'd be there when the laughter finally stopped, but here we are.



It feels crushing.



But yeah... We know where to find you. pic.twitter.com/j4djc7ZlRE — Avinash Ramachandran (@Avinash_R13) October 29, 2023

Warner Bros TV, which produced Friends, said ''we are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry''.

''Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the statement read.

As well as 'Friends,' Mr Perry appeared in movies such as 'Fools Rush In' and 'The Whole Nine Yards.' He was nominated for five Emmys, including two for guest appearances on 'The West Wing,' but never won the prestigious television award. He never married.

For several years, Mr Perry also struggled with his addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, and his father, John Bennett Perry.