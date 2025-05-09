Kangana Ranaut To Make Hollywood Debut With Horror Drama <i>Blessed Be The Evil</i>. Details Inside

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is set to make her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be The Evil.

She will take on the lead role in the film, which also stars Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlett Rose Stallone, according to a report by Variety.

The film follows a Christian couple who, after suffering a devastating miscarriage, move to an abandoned farm with a dark history. As they try to rebuild their lives, they find their love and faith tested by a malevolent presence.

The project comes from Lions Movies and is scheduled to begin production this summer in New York. The producers chose to shoot in the U.S. to "avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs."

Blessed Be the Evil will be directed by Anurag Rudra, known for Tailing Pond. He co-wrote the screenplay with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.

"Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart," Rudra said.

He added, "This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema - the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality."

Tiwary added, "A story like Blessed Be The Evil is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling."

Kangana Ranaut brings significant star power to the film. In addition to her four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, she is also a filmmaker and a Member of Parliament in India's Lok Sabha.

Her recent directorial venture Emergency, in which she played Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had a worldwide theatrical release earlier this year.

Tyler Posey, best known for his role in Teen Wolf, has previously appeared in horror films such as Truth or Dare. Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, has featured in Reach Me and more recently starred in The Gunslingers alongside Nicolas Cage.