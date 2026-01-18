Kangana Ranaut References Hrithik Roshan Feud As She Recalls 'Controversial Legal Notice' From 2016

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the viral Instagram trend, "2026 is the new 2016", revisiting a pivotal year from her career.

What's Happening

Sharing a series of throwback pictures from 2016, Kangana reflected on a phase that brought both professional highs and deeply personal challenges.

The photos included images from magazine shoots, selfies taken at home, a still with her Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor, and another picture with Arjun Kapoor from an inauguration event.

Alongside the post, Kangana penned a detailed note looking back at the year that, according to her, marked the peak of her success.

"Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly? It was the inevitable ascend of my career trajectory, post back to back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu weds Manu returns," she wrote, recalling how the year cemented her position at the top.

However, Kangana also spoke about how the same year turned turbulent after actor Hrithik Roshan sent her a legal notice, demanding an apology over remarks she had made about their alleged relationship.

Reflecting on the impact it had on her life and career, she wrote, "I became the highest paid actress but then in the January of 2016 one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice which shook and divided the industry in to insiders and outsiders. Success became poisonous and life became a living hell."

She added that the situation escalated further, leading to prolonged legal issues and intense public scrutiny.

She concluded, "Sides were taken and many more legal battles followed. Ten years ago had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone few years down the line, honestly I would have not been so miserable back then. Thank God it's not 2016 and we are in 2026."

Background

Back in 2016, Kangana had referred to Hrithik as her "silly ex" during an interview with Pinkvilla. She had said, "I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don't dig graves."

Hrithik responded by denying any relationship with Kangana and took to Twitter to issue a statement. "There are more chances of me having had an affair with the Pope than any of the (I'm sure wonderful) women the media has been naming. Thanks but no thanks," he wrote.

Following the statement, the actor sent a legal notice to Kangana asking her to apologise and clarify her remarks. The two were rumoured to have grown close during the filming of Krrish 3. Hrithik had separated from Sussanne Khan a year after the film's release.

The situation escalated when Kangana sent a counter-notice. What followed was a prolonged legal battle involving leaked emails, cybercrime complaints and forensic investigations.

The matter eventually concluded after the Mumbai Police cybercrime unit submitted a "NIL report".

On the professional front, Kangana is set to appear next in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She is also in discussions for two major sequels, Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, both of which are expected to go on floors in early 2026.