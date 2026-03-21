Kangana Ranaut Praises 'Superstar' <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Director Aditya Dhar, Compares Him To Greats Nolan And Spielberg

As the film industry and fans continue to praise Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, the latest star to join the bandwagon is Kangana Ranaut. The Emergency actor took to her Instagram Stories and called Aditya Dhar a "superstar filmmaker."

What Kangana Said

In her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar's success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan (sic)."

She spoke about the struggles of filmmakers in India who are overworked and underpaid.

"Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms (sic)," concluded Kangana Ranaut.

Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Day 2

After a thunderous start at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 continued its strong run on day 2, despite witnessing its first dip in collections.

The Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 80.72 crore on Friday, taking its domestic momentum forward following a blockbuster opening.

The film recorded this figure from 20,125 shows across India. The Hindi version dominated the collections, contributing Rs 78.94 crore net with an impressive 64.3% occupancy across 19,025 shows.

Regional language performance remained modest in comparison.

The Telugu version brought in Rs 1.30 crore with 35.0% occupancy from 700 shows.

Tamil added Rs 0.44 crore with 27.0% occupancy across 356 shows.

Kannada and Malayalam markets stayed largely subdued, earning Rs 0.03 crore (45.0% occupancy, 20 shows) and Rs 0.01 crore (13.0% occupancy, 24 shows), respectively.

The day 2 figures mark a drop of approximately 21.3% from its opening day collection of Rs 102.55 crore. Overall occupancy on Friday stood at around 62.6% in theatres.

Despite the dip, the film remains on a strong trajectory and is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark domestically on Saturday.

So far, its total gross collections stand at Rs 269.39 crore, with nett collections at Rs 226.27 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

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