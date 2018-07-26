Kangana Ranaut Is The 'Baby With Afro Hair' In This Pic Shared By Sister Rangoli

Rangoli's description of Kangana in the caption trumps the cuteness of the throwback picture she shared

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 26, 2018 09:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kangana Ranaut Is The 'Baby With Afro Hair' In This Pic Shared By Sister Rangoli

Rangoli shared this throwback photo. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rangoli is also Kangana Ranaut's manager
  2. The Internet cannot get over baby Kangana's 'swagger'
  3. Kangana's upcoming films are Mental Hai Kya and Manikarnika

If Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli hadn't spilled the beans on her, who could have guessed that the 'baby with the afro hair' was Kangana (Lol). Rangoli tweeted a throwback photo of herself and Kangana and wrote: "Found this old picture of me and baby Kangana... Yes, the Afro hair baby next to me is Kangana." The Queen actress looked super adorable in the picture, which was also shared by Kangana's team on Instagram. Kangana's Instafam totally loved the childhood picture and just couldn't get over baby Kangana's "swagger." Rangoli is four years elder to Kangana and their younger brother is Akshat. Rangoli is also Kangana's manager.

Take a look at the awesome throwback photo here:

 

 

Kangana is quite close to Rangoli, who is married to Ajay Chandel and the couple are parents to a baby boy named Prithvi Raj, born earlier this year. Rangoli frequently posts pictures of Kangana with her nephew, who appears to be the apple of her eye.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut is currently on a spiritual retreat in Coimbatore. She visited the Adishakti Ashram at the Isha Foundation, photos of which were shared by her team on Instagram:

 

 

On the work front, Kangana is juggling between the shootings of Mental Hai Kya and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. In Mental Hai Kya Kangana is paired opposite her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is directed by Krish and co-produced by Kangana, is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai, who battled the East India Company valiantly to retain her right on Jhansi. Manikarnika releases next year.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kangana ranaut throwback pickangana rangolikangana ranaut baby

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................