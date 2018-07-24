Inside Kangana Ranaut's Spiritual Retreat In Coimbatore

Kangana Ranaut praying at the Adishakti ashram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kangana Ranaut visited Coimbatore on Monday She wore sarees during her visit there She will next be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Doesn't Kangana Ranaut's recent Instagram post remind you of the 2010 Hollywood film Eat, Pray, Love? For anyone who has been following Kangana's activities on the social media would know that the actress has been on what can be described as a spiritual retreat. On Tuesday, multiple pictures of Kangana praying to the Dhyanlinga at the Adishakti ashram were posted on the verified Instagram account of the actress' team. The picture was beautifully summed up with the caption, "At the confluence of all Cosmic rivers of energies, when self and surrender become one. When in duality comes the realization, all is one and one is all."

Take a look at the post here:

Doesn't she look beautiful?

On Monday, Kangana trended big time after pictures of her standing in front of the Shiva statue at the Coimbatore headquarter of the Isha Foundation, surfaced on social media. Kangana was a vision to behold in the plain white saree that she wore for her visit. The post was captioned, "Time stood still! Soaking in the divinity and seeking the blessings of the almighty."

This is the post we are talking about:

Kangana's Team shared a picture of the actress prior to her Coimbatore visit and described her as a "symbol of purity" and a "vision of oomph."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut wrapped the London schedule of Mental Hai Kya, earlier this month. She will also be seen inManikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, where she will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmibai. The film which features Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande is scheduled to release on January 25.