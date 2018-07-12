Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut Is Chilling With Her Squad In London. See Pics

Kangana Ranaut with her squad in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Seems like Kangana Ranaut just cannot get enough of London and her love for the city is quite evident in the recent Instagram posts shared by her official team. The actress, who was in London for the shooting of her forthcoming filmMental Hai Kya, is having a fun time in the city. The film's London schedule wrapped up last week but the team's celebrations continue and how. On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut's verified fan club shared multiple pictures, where the 31-year-old actress can be seen "chilling with her squad" in London. Captions such as "London thumakda when queen chills with her squad" and "London diaries continue with queen in London" were used to describe the mood.



Earlier this week, Kangana's team treated fans of the actress with pictures, in which she was seen celebrating the birthday of her stylist Sanjay Kumar along with some other friends. We also got a glimpse of the entire team of Mental Hai Kya at the wrap up party of the London schedule. Kangana's co-star Rajkummar Rao also made frequent appearances in Kangana's London diaries.

Last week, Kangana and Rajkummar Rao announced the film's release date through a quirky video. In the video, the pair can be seen sporting a retro look and revealed that the film is scheduled to release on February 22, 2019. The video was shared by Balaji Motion Pictures Twitter handle along with the caption: "Two mentals coming together on 22.02.19."





Mental Hai Kya is a psychological thriller, which has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and it has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Vikrant Massey.