Look Who Came To Meet Kangana Ranaut - Nephew Prithvi Raj. So Cute

Kangana Ranau and Prithvi Raj pictured together (Image courtesy: brendondegee)

Massi and kiddie !!!! pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

Actress Kangana Ranaut is a dotingand the several pictures with her nephew Prithvi Raj are proof. When Kangana was busy shooting for, little Prithvi dropped by to visit her. (Can it get cuter than this?). Kangana and Prithvi's picture joyful picture has been shared by her stylist Brendon Degee. "Look who came visiting!! Kangana Ranaut gets playful with her nephew Prithvi Raj who came visiting on sets of," he captioned the post. (Aww). Kangana just can't take her eyes off Prithvi , who is staring away the other side with his cute expressions. "Look at those eyes," read a comment.Take a look at Kangana and Prithvi's picture.Earlier this week, Kangana's sister Rangoli had shared another adorable picture of the actress and Prithvi Raj, sharing a kiss. "Early morning kisses & cuddles," she tweeted.Rangoli has added several pictures of them on social media and each of them are cute beyond words. Rangoli is married to businessman Ajay Chandel since 2011. They welcomed Prithvi last year in November. Rangoli is also Kangana's manager.On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, last seen in, is currently busy filmingin Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur are her co-star in the film. Besides, she has, which is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai and also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni.is expected to release in August.