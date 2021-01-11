No Coercive Action Against Kangana Ranaut Till January 25: High Court

High Court has given relief of no coercive action against actor Kangana Ranaut.

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended an interim relief of no coercive action against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel till January 25 in connection with a case registered against them under sedition act and other charges.

The High Court also directed the city police not to summon the duo for questioning till then.

Ms Ranaut and her sister appeared before Bandra police in Mumbai on January 8 for recording their statement in the case, pursuant to an assurance given to High Court in November last year.

The case, under sedition charges and for allegedly "trying to create hatred and communal tension" through their posts on social media, was registered pursuant to orders passed by the Bandra magistrate's court.

The court directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Ms Ranaut and her sister following a complaint lodged against them.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a petition filed by the sisters, seeking to quash the case and the order passed by the magistrate on October 17 last year.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare informed the court on Monday that the petitioners appeared before the police on January 8 from 1 pm to 3 pm.

"She (Ranaut) left even before we could complete the interrogation, claiming she has professional commitments. We will call her again for interrogation. What is wrong in cooperating," Mr Thakare said.

To this, Justice Pitale said, "She (Ranaut) was there for two hours. Is this not enough? How many more hours do you (police) need for cooperation?"

Mr Thakare then said the police want to question her for three more days.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for complainant Sahil Ashraf Ali Sayyed, sought time to file an affidavit in response to the petition.