Kalki Koechlin Wishes Newlyweds Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire: "<i>Ishq, Pyaar</i> And <i>Mohabbat</i>"

Kalki Koechlin attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding and she shared pictures from the celebrations. Wishing the newlyweds, Kalki wrote an emotional note. Kalki wrote, "All I got is a bunch of stuff other people said. You're 'Just Kids' (Patti smith's autobiography) 'Two drifters off to see the world, there's such a lot of world to see' (B'fast @ Tiffany's, infinite rewatch value). So 'trust your heart if the seas catch fire, live by love though the stars walk backwards' (E.E Cummings, a favorite poet of mine). Remember 'time brings roses' (Portuguese proverb). And 'nothing will work unless you do' (the greatest of all, Maya Angelou). Don't forget to 'Lose yourself to dance' (not-so Daft Punk). Or that 'Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom' (our one and only Rabindranath Tagore). Finally, though you might not feel it, you are already a step ahead... 'I see babies cry. I watch 'em grow. They'll know much more. Than I'll ever know. And I think to myself. What a wonderful world'(Louis Armstrong said it)." She added, "Wish you guys all the 'ishq, pyaar and mohabbat' in the world (like the theme of a thousand Bollywood films)." Take a look:

For the wedding, Kalki wore a floral-printed saree. She shared glimpses of her OOTN and wrote, "Be sure to wear some flowers in your hair...". Take a look:

For Mehendi night, Kalki wore a green ensemble. Take a look:

Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire got married in the presence of friends and family members on Wednesday. The social media influencer shared dreamy pictures from the wedding. Their caption read, "Now and forever." Take a look:

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer. She met Shane on a dating app. The couple got engaged last year in Mumbai. Shane is an American entrepreneur.