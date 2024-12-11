Watch: Anurag Kashyap Dances His Heart Out With Daughter Aaliyah At Her <i>Mehendi</i>

Anurag Kashyap is on cloud nine as his daughter is getting married. A visibly elated Anurag Kashyap is seen making the most of the moment, courtesy, a viral video. After hosting a haldi and a cocktail party, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire hosted a mehendi and sangeet night at Mumbai's Torii. In a viral video, Anurag Kashyap can be seen matching his steps with daughter Aaliyah to the beats of Gallan Goodiyaan. In another video, he can be seen hugging his daughter adorably while vibing to a song. Aaliyah's BFF Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina also danced with Anurag Kashyap. Among guests, Anurag's close friend Imtiaz Ali, ex-wife Kalki Koechlin marked their presence at the party last night. Take a look at the viral videos here:

Aaliyah shared dreamy pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She chose a green lehenga for the occasion. Aaliyah and Shane twinned in their outfits. Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah wrote, "Mehendi & masti time." Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor also shared glimpses of her OOTN. In one click, she can be seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. They can be seen clicking a mirror selfie. Khushi wore a colourful ensemble for the night. Take a look:

Unlike the traditional mehendi designs, the bride-to-be treated her fans to something unique - She got her pets drawn as a mehendi design. Aaliyah's fiance Shane also sported a minimalistic design featuring their pets, Cosmo and Kai. The mehendi artist shared pictures on her Instagram feed.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah shared the news with her followers on Instagram in May 2023. Aaliyah is a social media influencer while Shane is an American entrepreneur. Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.