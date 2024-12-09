In Pics: Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah's Mehendi Design Dedicated To Pets

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. After Haldi ceremony, Aaliyah's mehendi pictures have emerged online. Unlike the traditional mehendi designs, the bride-to-be treated her fans to something unique - She got her pets drawn as a mehendi design. Aaliyah's fiance Shane also sported a minimalistic design featuring their pets, Cosmo and Kai. The mehendi artist shared pictures on her Instagram feed. Aaliyah and Shane will reportedly marry on December 11 though the couple haven't confirmed the date yet. Take a look:

Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana also shared pictures of their mehendi designs.

The official photographer Four Fold Pictures shared some unseen pictures from the ceremony on its Instagram feed. In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing mushy moments. They can be seen sharing a cosy kiss as well. The picture that has our heart is the one in which Anurag Kashyap can be seen holding his son-in-law (to be) Shane in an adorable way. The picture is clicked in gray scale. Aaliyah's BFFs Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana feature in the pictures as well.

On Saturday, Khushi Kapoor hosted a bridal shower for Aaliyah Kashyap. The daughter of director Anurag Kashyap wore a white, body-hugging outfit for the special day, while bridesmaid Khushi channelled her inner Barbie with a cute pink outfit. The event ws also attended by their close friends - Sakshi Shivdasani, Ida Ali, Kareema Barry, Muskan Chanana, Pearl Malik and Manika Malkani. "Kickstarting the wedding festivities," read Khushi's caption.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah shared the news with her followers on Instagram in May 2023.