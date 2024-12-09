Khushi Kapoor's Plus One At BFF Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi Ceremony Was Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to get married to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. The pre-wedding celebrations of the couple kickstarted on Sunday with the haldi ceremony, which was attended by Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. The actress shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram. The post opened with Khushi giving a peek at her unique outfit for the day. It was followed by an image of Khushi and Vedang applying Haldi on the soon-to-be-married couple. Another video showed Aaliyah sharing a kiss with Shane Gregoire. The note attached to the post read, “Haldi morning.” Reacting to the post, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “ilysm.” Ida Ali, Imtiaz Ali's daughter, said, “Cuteee.” Orry also left a comment saying, “Stonnnnnnin.”

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap also shared photos from her daughter's Haldi ceremony. The soon-to-be-married couple was seen covered in flower petals and turmeric paste. Aaliyah was captured sitting beside Shane, who wrapped his arms around her. Aaliyah had her palm on Shane's cheek. The couple looked cute as they posed for the photo. They were surrounded by her close friends Khushi Kapoor, Ida Ali, and more.

On Saturday, Khushi Kapoor hosted a bridal shower for Aaliyah Kashyap. The daughter of director Anurag Kashyap wore a white, body-hugging outfit for the special day, while bridesmaid Khushi channelled her inner Barbie with a cute pink outfit. The event ws also attended by their close friends – Sakshi Shivdasani, Ida Ali, Kareema Barry, Muskan Chanana, Pearl Malik and Manika Malkani. “Kickstarting the wedding festivities,” read Khushi's caption.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah shared the news with her followers on Instagram in May 2023.