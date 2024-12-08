Inside Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire Haldi Ceremony. Bonus - BFF Khushi Kapoor

Do not disturb Anurag Kashyap. The director is busy with the pre-wedding festivities of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her soon-to-be husband, American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire. On Sunday, Anurag posted a special snap from Aaliyah and Shane's haldi ceremony. In the picture, the couple is seen wearing yellow outfits, covered in haldi and marigold petals. Aaliyah is lovingly wrapped in Shane's arms. “Awww,” did you just say? The photo also features Aaliyah's BFF, actress Khushi Kapoor. Without wasting any time, Anurag Kashyap simply used a red heart in his caption. Take a look:

On Saturday, Khushi Kapoor shared a series of pictures from Aaliyah's bridal shower. The daughter of director Anurag Kashyap wore a white, body-hugging outfit for the special day. In the pictures posted by Khushi, we can see Khushi herself, the bride-to-be, and their close friends – Sakshi Shivdasani, Ida Ali, Kareema Barry, Muskan Chanana, Pearl Malik and Manika Malkani. For her friend's special day, Khushi channelled her inner Barbie with a cute pink outfit. “Kickstarting the wedding festivities,” read Khushi's caption.

Reacting to the post, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “WOOOOO.” Muskan Chanana said, “Yayyyy.” Khushi's sister Janhvi Kapoor's comment totally deserves you special attention. She wrote, “Can I hang u on my tree.”

A few days ago, Khushi Kapoor reshared a photo from a pre-wedding celebration of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. The picture captured a beautiful moment with the bride-to-be, Aaliyah, Shane and their close circle of friends. Along with Khushi, the photo also featured Aaliyah, Shane, Ida Ali (daughter of director Imtiaz Ali) and others, all dressed in traditional attire as they posed together for the camera. The post, originally shared by Ida Ali, was accompanied by the caption, “It has started!! Mr & Mrs Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap.” Click here to read in detail.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah shared the news with her followers on Instagram in May 2023.