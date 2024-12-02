Anurag Kashyap's Last Film Date With Daughter Aaliyah Before She Gets Married: "Watching <i>I Want To Talk</i> Is Like Deep Cleaning Of The Soul"

Anurag Kashyap is the latest celebrity to join the I Want To Talk fan club. The director shared a heartwarming post after watching Abhishek Bachchan's film. The film is also special as Anurag Kashayp watched the film with his daughter Aaliyah who will get married in a couple of weeks. Sharing his emotions, Anurag wrote, "My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away to see @shoojitsircar ' "I want to Talk". It was like the deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap I laughed and I teared up. Like Arjun Sen we all have our personal marathons and how unintrusively the filmmaker captures it, armed with a career best performance of @bachchan (he fully has now come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one who I don't know."

Anurag Kashyap added, "Still absorbing it and find it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can not count the amount of feelings I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing, it will definitely talk to you in ways you want but didn't expect. You are special Shoojit and you know it." Take a look:

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk delves into a father-daughter relationship when Abhishek Bachchan's character (Arjun Sen) is on the verge of a life-altering surgery. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "I Want to Talk hinges on the tics that propel tales of the 'terminally' ill but it uses the conventions of the genre sparingly, sensitively and with quietly devastating effect."