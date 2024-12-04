Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin. Courtesy, BFF Khushi Kapoor

The wedding festivities of Aaliyah Kashyap have officially begun, and her BFF, Khushi Kapoor, is clearly thrilled. The actress reshared a picture from the special pre-wedding celebrations. The photo captures a joyous moment with the bride-to-be, Aaliyah, her fiance Shane Gregoire and their close circle of friends. The photo features Khushi, Aaliyah, Shane, Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali and other friends. All of them are dressed in traditional outfits while posing together for the camera. The post, originally shared by Ida Ali, was accompanied by the text, “It has started!! Mr & Mrs Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap.” Take a look:

In November, Khushi Kapoor headed to Thailand for her Aaliyah Kashyap's bachelorette party. The bride-to-be shared some fun snaps from their girls' trip to Phuket, where the group, including Khushi and Aaliyah, enjoyed a fantastic time at the beach, sipping cocktails. The girls also took part in various adventurous activities, including attending a yacht party.

Aaliyah also shared a video from the bachelorette party. In the video, the girl gang can be seen having fun at the picturesque location. “Just the girls on Aaliyah's bachelorette through a camcorder,” read the caption.

On Monday, Aaliyah Kashyap's father, Anurag Kashyap, shared a heartfelt post after watching Abhishek Bachchan's film I Want To Talk with his daughter. This movie date was particularly special, as it marked a memorable father-daughter outing before Aaliyah's wedding. In his emotional note, Anurag wrote, "My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away to see @shoojitsircar ' "I want to Talk". It was like the deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with Aaliyah Kashyap I laughed and I teared up. Like Arjun Sen we all have our personal marathons and how unintrusively the filmmaker captures it, armed with a career best performance of Abhishek Bachchan (he fully has now come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's Ahilya Bamroo and the little one who I don't know." Click here to read the full story.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah announced the happy news on Instagram in May 2023.