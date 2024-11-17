DND Khushi Kapoor, She Is On A "No Boys" Trip With Her Girl Gang. See New Post

Khushi Kapoor is soaking up the sun and enjoying a dreamy getaway with her gal pals in a stunning beachside location. The Archies star shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram. Tagging her besties – Aaliyah Kashyap (Anurag Kashyap's daughter and YouTuber), Ida Ali (Imtiaz Ali's daughter and filmmaker), fashion blogger Muskan Chanana, YouTuber Sakshi Shivdasani and internet personalities Kareema Barry and Manika Malkani – Khushi posted a series of vibrant photos. In the pictures, Khushi channelled her inner Barbie, wearing a pink-hued bikini set while posing against the backdrop of a mesmerising sunset. One intriguing slide from the carousel featured a “No Boys” board, emphasising the theme of the all-girls trip. From relaxing under the sun to snapping fun mirror selfies, the group seemed to have an absolute blast.

Reacting to the post, Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “My girls forever.” Muskan Chanana mentioned, “Fun in the sun.” Kareema Barry and Manika Malkani dropped hearts, and Ida Ali posted a dancing woman emoji.

Khushi Kapoor, a true beach lover, often visits surreal destinations with her loved ones. Earlier, her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, joined her at a picturesque location for some memorable moments. The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress shared a couple of stunning photos on Instagram. Janhvi looked gorgeous in a blue bikini, while Khushi added a vibrant touch to their beach outing with her choice of red swimwear. The sibling duo's beach date looked absolutely amazing. The Ulajh actress captioned the picture-perfect moments by writing, “I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you.”

Khushi Kapoor is definitely a “girls' girl,” and she knows how to make her special days even more memorable with her closest friends by her side. When she turned 23, Khushi hosted a fun-filled pyjama party for her girlfriends. She shared some heartwarming pictures from the celebration on Instagram. The side note read, "Chapter 24. My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration."

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is all set to appear in an upcoming romantic drama alongside Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, this untitled film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025.