At Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah's Pre-Wedding Bash: Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Orry And Others

After hosting a fun-filled haldi and mehendi, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire hosted a cocktail party for their friends and family members last night in Mumbai. Aaliyah's BFFs Khushi Kapoor, Orry, Anjini Dhawan attended the party in their festive finery. Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina was also a part of the celebrations. Ibrahim Ali Khan, The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja marked their presence as well. For the cocktail night, Aaliyah wore a red saree while Shane complemented her in a black kurta with mirror work. Khushi Kapoor chose golden and she added a touch of bling to the party. Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah wrote, "A dreamy Day 2." Take a look:

Take a look at the pictures from last night:

A day ago, The official photographer Four Fold Pictures shared some unseen pictures from the haldi ceremony on its Instagram feed. In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing mushy moments. They can be seen sharing a cosy kiss as well. The picture that has our heart is the one in which Anurag Kashyap can be seen holding his son-in-law (to be) Shane in an adorable way. The picture is clicked in gray scale. Aaliyah's BFFs Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana feature in the pictures as well.

Unlike the traditional mehendi designs, the bride-to-be treated her fans to something unique - She got her pets drawn as a mehendi design. Aaliyah's fiance Shane also sported a minimalistic design featuring their pets, Cosmo and Kai. The mehendi artist shared pictures on her Instagram feed. Take a look:

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah shared the news with her followers on Instagram in May 2023. Aaliyah and Shane will reportedly marry tomorrow though they haven't announced the date. Aaliyah is a social media influencer while Shane is an American entrepreneur. Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.