Kalki Koechlin, 9 Months Pregnant, Shares Notes From Her Maternity Diaries

Kalki Koechlin shared this image. (courtesy kalkikanmani)

Highlights Kalki is expecting her first child with Guy Hershberg

Kalki announced her pregnancy last year

She frequently shares posts pertaining to maternity

Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, has been frequently delighting her fans with posts related to her maternity diaries. On Monday evening, the actress added another post to her Instagram profile, in which she sort of summed up her current pregnancy mood. In her post, nine months pregnant Kalki can be seen dressed in an orange swimsuit and she looks super cute. Kalki talked about how "YouTube videos of birth stories, a long list of heavy books and endless advice from mothers" keep her busy these days. "Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation, coloured by YouTube videos of birth stories, birth center updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of WhatsApp spamming from various sources as I wait for my own version of this age old story to unfold," Kalki wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #9monthseries and #notesfromapregnantdiary.Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's post here:

The Shaitan actress keeps her fans busy by sharing updates. Here are some of the posts:

In one of her posts, Kalki summed up pregnancy in the most beautiful manner and she wrote: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns and many days are so tough that I want to crawl into bed and disappear."

Kalki Koechlin stepped into Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others.