Kalki Koechlin, 9 Months Pregnant, Shares Notes From Her Maternity Diaries

Highlights
- Kalki is expecting her first child with Guy Hershberg
- Kalki announced her pregnancy last year
- She frequently shares posts pertaining to maternity
Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, has been frequently delighting her fans with posts related to her maternity diaries. On Monday evening, the actress added another post to her Instagram profile, in which she sort of summed up her current pregnancy mood. In her post, nine months pregnant Kalki can be seen dressed in an orange swimsuit and she looks super cute. Kalki talked about how "YouTube videos of birth stories, a long list of heavy books and endless advice from mothers" keep her busy these days. "Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation, coloured by YouTube videos of birth stories, birth center updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of WhatsApp spamming from various sources as I wait for my own version of this age old story to unfold," Kalki wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #9monthseries and #notesfromapregnantdiary.Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's post here:
Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation coloured by YouTube videos of birthstories, Birthcentre updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of Whatsapp spamming from various sources as I wait for my own version of this age old story to unfold... Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph #9monthseries #notesfromapregnantdiary #filmnotdigital #noretouching
The Shaitan actress keeps her fans busy by sharing updates. Here are some of the posts:
In one of her posts, Kalki summed up pregnancy in the most beautiful manner and she wrote: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns and many days are so tough that I want to crawl into bed and disappear."
I know pregnancy is a celebration of life, and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout, and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns, and many days are so tough I want to crawl into bed and disappear. So I made this poster based on some of my diary notes of the last 8 months just so the non pregnant people can get a glimpse into what we are going through and may be curious enough to research further and be better prepared to help someone who is carrying. Roughly: The pink is the first trimester The white is the second The red is the third The boxes are the physical symptoms The bubbles around are my feelings and thoughts at that moment
Kalki Koechlin stepped into Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others.