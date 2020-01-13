Mother-To-Be Kalki Koechlin Sums Up Her Current Pregnancy Mood In Insta Post

Kalki Koechlin shared this image. (courtesy kalkikanmani/ )

Highlights Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first child

Kalki frequently shares posts from her maternity diaries

"Need to put my feet up. Quite literally," wrote Kalki

Mother-to-be Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, shared an aesthetic picture of her baby bump on her Instagram profile. Kalki, who has been actively sharing different facets of her life on social media, shared another post from her pregnancy diaries on her Instagram profile on Monday. The actress shared a greyscale picture of herself, which sort of reflected her current pregnancy mood. The Dev D actress, who can be seen resting with her feet on the window pane, accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Need to put my feet up. Quite literally." Kalki added the hashtags #swellings #pregnancy and #longdays to her post. Kalki's Instafam wished the actress in the comments section and wrote comments like "all the best for these last weeks" and "best wishes."

Take a look at Kalki's post here:

Kalki frequently shares posts from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. In one of her posts, Kalki wrote: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns and many days are so tough that I want to crawl into bed and disappear."

Here are some more posts from Kalki's maternity diaries shared on Instagram:

In an interview earlier this year revealed that she was frequently trolled with questions like 'Where's the husband?' and 'How can you do this?'

Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others.