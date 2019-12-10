Pregnant Kalki Koechlin's Cute Post For Boyfriend Guy Hershberg: 'He Still Let's Me Sit On His Lap'

The ear-to-ear grin in Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram entry is hard to miss. The actress also revealed the reason behind her bright grin. Kalki, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, shared an adorable picture with him on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday and it has our heart. The 35-year-old actress and her pianist boyfriend can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits in the picture. The caption on Kalki's post read: "He still let's me sit on his lap. 8 months pregnant, 11 kgs up." She added the hashtag "#Love." Guy also commented on Kalki's post: "Both my babies in one monkey arm."
Kalki frequently shares posts from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. In one of her posts, Kalki wrote: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns and many days are so tough that I want to crawl into bed and disappear."
I know pregnancy is a celebration of life, and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout, and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns, and many days are so tough I want to crawl into bed and disappear. So I made this poster based on some of my diary notes of the last 8 months just so the non pregnant people can get a glimpse into what we are going through and may be curious enough to research further and be better prepared to help someone who is carrying. Roughly: The pink is the first trimester The white is the second The red is the third The boxes are the physical symptoms The bubbles around are my feelings and thoughts at that moment
From a drag king to a nanotube scientist, I'll be covering a range of new people from our eclectic and complicated country. #myindianlife season 2 is in production. It will be on your podcast apps in a few weeks, meanwhile if you haven't heard season 1 , catch up on those! @myglobaldesi @melissashoesindia @elevate_promotions@angelinajoseph #myindianlife season2 @bbcworldservice
Kalki Koechlin stepped into the Indian film industry with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others.