Pregnant Kalki Koechlin's Cute Post For Boyfriend Guy Hershberg: 'He Still Let's Me Sit On His Lap'

Kalki Koechlin with Guy Hershberg. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani )

The ear-to-ear grin in Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram entry is hard to miss. The actress also revealed the reason behind her bright grin. Kalki, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, shared an adorable picture with him on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday and it has our heart. The 35-year-old actress and her pianist boyfriend can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits in the picture. The caption on Kalki's post read: "He still let's me sit on his lap. 8 months pregnant, 11 kgs up." She added the hashtag "#Love." Guy also commented on Kalki's post: "Both my babies in one monkey arm."

Take a look at the couple's post here:

Kalki frequently shares posts from her maternity diaries on her Instagram profile. In one of her posts, Kalki wrote: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns and many days are so tough that I want to crawl into bed and disappear."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Here are some more posts from Kalki's maternity diaries:

Kalki Koechlin stepped into the Indian film industry with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others.