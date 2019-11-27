Pregnant Kalki Koechlin Sums Up Her Eight Months Pregnancy Journey In A Post

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Mom-to-be Kalki Koechlin summed up her eight months pregnancy journey in her latest post on Instagram. The Sacred Games 2 actress, who expecting her first child with pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg in January, shared a couple of posters, which she made based on her "diary notes of the last eight months" for "the non-pregnant people" so that they could "get a glimpse" into what she's going through. The posters are the pictorial depiction of Kalki's pregnancy journey so far and it also show her "feelings and thoughts" in small text boxes and bubbles. In the first half of her post, Kalki Koechlin wrote how she had a "healthy, safe and wonderful journey" so far but also stated that it has not been "all butterflies and unicorns" for her.

She wrote: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing thoughout and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns and many days are so tough that I want to crawl into bed and disappear."

Later in her post, Kalki wrote about her diary notes and accompanied it with a few tips for the non-pregnant people. "So, I made this poster based on some of my diary notes of the last eight months just so the non-pregnant people can get a glimpse into what we are going through and may be curious enough to research further and be better prepared to help someone who is carrying. Roughly: The pink is the first trimester. The white is the second. The red is the third. The boxes are the physical symptoms. The bubbles around are my feelings and thoughts at that moment," added Kalki.

Check out her post:

The 35-year-old actress, who was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has been dating Guy Hershberg for two years now. Earlier, in an interview to mid-day, Kalki revealed that she didn't feel any "maternal instinct" in the first two months of her "unexpected pregnancy" but she got "excited" after hearing the heartbeat of her unborn child for the first time. "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited," Kalki told the publication.

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin is currently seen on the web-series Bhram.

