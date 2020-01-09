Inside Pregnant Kalki Koechlin's Sun-Bathing Diaries, She's 'Blushing'

Kalki Koechlin shared this photo (courtesy kalkikanmani)

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who is in her final trimester, went sun-bathing and had a mini photoshoot of sorts, courtesy her A Death In The Gunj co-star Tilottama Shome. Kalki picked out a few of her sun-soaked photos and shared them on Instagram, describing her pregnancy glow in one word: "Blushing." Aww! Kalki also attached an interesting caption, as she wrote: "Gotta thank Tilottama Shome for the photo, Mezzaluna for the bikini, Angelina Joseph for the hat and Guy Hershberg for the love." Dedicating a note to the New Year, Kalki added: "Also grateful to all my friends and fam for the support, for the kindness of strangers, for the energy bubble around me, for the hope of renewed innocence, empathy and change in 2020." Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first child with pianist partner Guy Hershberg.

In the photos, Kalki Koechlin's pink bikini shows her gorgeous baby bump. Take a look at her post here:

Kalki Koechlin opened up about her "rollercoaster" pregnancy ride in a BBC podcast titled Kalki In Parentland.

She also often drops boyfriend appreciation post for Guy Hershberg, in which she wrote: "He still lets me sit on his lap." Kalki's post came with an adorable photo of hers actually sitting on her favourite lap in the world.

Earlier in November, Kalki had shared a powerful and graphic representation of her journey through pregnancy in an Instagram post.

Kalki Koechlin, who continued to work during few months into her pregnancy, has a new Netflix project lined up. On the work front this year, she famously featured in web-series Made in Heaven and Netflix series Sacred Games 2 last year.