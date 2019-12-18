Kalki Koechlin Is Smiling Through Her 'Rollercoaster' Pregnancy, Just Like In This Pic

Kalki Koechlin is in her final trimester (courtesy kalkikanmani)

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who is in her final trimester, shared an adorable photo of her pregnant self, in which, needless to say, her baby bump steals the show. The 35-yearold actress recently spoke about highs and lows of her pregnancy in a BBC podcast titled Kalki In Parentland along with host Mercy Haruna and shared it on her Instagram with these words: "What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been!" Kalki begins her discussion on pregnancy by telling Mercy Haruna: "Nobody tells you how bad it is" and "Why's no one telling me how to deal with this?" She then also talks about how having a baby without being married is an "ulta" concept in the Indian society. Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first child with pianist partner Guy Hershberg. She was previously married to who was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

On an interesting note, Kalki also revealed why she kept her pregnancy a secret for five months: "I do remember feeling like 'My god! Why do we have to keep this a secret?' for the first three months. There were two layers for me actually because I'm also a celebrity here so I had to be careful about who I was telling. Because I was still working. So that was really hard for me to sort of keep it quiet and you know not have the sympathy that a pregnant woman should have." You can listen to Kalki Koechlin's entire podcast episode here.

Meanwhile, Kalki's Instagram is filed with interesting pregnancy posts. Last week, the Dev.D actress trended a great deal for her boyfriend appreciation post for Guy Hershberg, in which she wrote: "He still lets me sit on his lap." Kalki's post came with an adorable photo of hers actually sitting on her favourite lap in the world.

Earlier in November, Kalki had shared a powerful and graphic representation of her journey through pregnancy in an Instagram post. In the captions, she also assigned the reason for doing so: "I know pregnancy is a celebration of life, and we pregnant women are meant to be grateful and sensitive and glowing throughout, and mostly I've had a healthy, safe and wonderful journey so far, but it is by far not an easy ride, it is not all butterflies and unicorns, and many days are so tough I want to crawl into bed and disappear."

Kalki Koechlin, who continued to work during few months into her pregnancy, has a new Netflix project lined up. On the work front this year, she famously featured in web-series Made in Heaven and Netflix series Sacred Games 2.