Kalki Koechlin Reveals That She Was Called A 'Russian Prostitute' After Dev D

Kalki Koechlin shared this image. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani )

Highlights "I saw judgments coming from our own media," said Kalki

"I found that really tough in the beginning," she added

Dev D marked Kalki's Bollywood debut

Kalki Koechlin's name often pops up on the list of successful actresses in Bollywood today. Kalki, doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on trending topics, which often places her at the receiving end of brutal criticism. The actress, who has quite a reputation for being candid during media interactions, recently talked about how she was often treated like a foreigner in the film industry. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kalki stated that she was labelled a "Russian prostitute" after the release of her debut film Dev D. "I remember being really upset after Dev D because there was one article that came out and at that time I was reading everything because it was my first film. That article was like, 'They get all Russian prostitutes to work her in Bollywood' and I was like, I am not Russian. Get your research right atleast."

Speaking of the incident, Kalki added, "I saw judgments coming from our own media. I found that really tough in the beginning. But today, my super power is that I do not read any of that stuff."

Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, in an interview earlier this year revealed that she was frequently trolled with questions like 'Where's the husband?' and 'How can you do this?'

Kalki Koechlin stepped into the Indian film industry with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others.