Kajol's Monday Morning Post Explains Her Nineties Hit Gupt

Kajol's latest Instagram post perfectly encapsulates the very essence of Monday blues and how. The 43-year-old actress shared a throwback picture from the 1997 film Gupt: The Hidden Truth but it wouldn't be wrong to say that the highlight of the post was definitely the caption. Kajol wrote: "Now you know why I became a killer?" and also used hashtags like '#Nocoffee' and '#MondayMorningMood'. No points for guessing that the comments section was full of interesting remarks like "Monday morning without coffee can turn anyone into a killer" and "Can totally feel you ma'am." Kajol shared the post with her 6.5 million followers, of which over 1 lakh fans liked it. Well, seems like we do have something in common with the actress.
Kajol has never shied away from sharing different facets of her life on social media. Last month, the My Name Is Khan actress unveiled her wax statue at Madam Tussauds Museum (Singapore) and shared pictures from the event on social media. She wrote: "Always been a Kajol fan." Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn, who couldn't make it to the event, tweeted a video of Kajol and their daughter Nysa Devgn and wrote: "Meet the Silent Kajol."
Check out Ajay's tweet.
Meet the silent Kajol pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018
On the work front, Kajol recently voiced the character of Elastigirl for the Hindi rendition of The Incredibles 2. She will next be seen in Pradeep Sarkar's >Eela, featuring Neha Dhupia, Tata Roy Chowdhary and Riddhi Sen. Kajol was last seen in the 2015 film Dilwale, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.