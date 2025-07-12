Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence On <i>Son Of Sardaar 2's</i> Viral <i>Pehla Tu</i> Dance Step: "<i>Bahut Mushkil Tha</i>"

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's odd dance step to the song Pehla Tu from the film Son of Sardaar 2 has raised eyebrows across the internet. It also gave birth to a flurry of memes.

Now, Ajay Devgn finally broke his silence on the memes at Son of Sardaar 2's trailer launch event in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his co-star, Mrunal Thakur.

Ajay Devgn said, "I do not know about people. But I will tell you — aap log mera mazak uda rahe ho, lekin mere liye yeh bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. Woh maine kar diya, uska aap log shukar kariye (I do not know about others, but while you may be making fun of me, even doing this much was really difficult for me. Be thankful I managed to do that much)."

To this, Mrunal Thakur quipped, “So, actually it looks very easy, but when you do it yourself, you will understand that it is actually a big mental workout.”

In the Pehla Tu music video, Ajay Devgn wraps one arm around Mrunal Thakur. The two then hold hands and then the choreography is only using their hands, matching to the song's lyrics.

Coming to Son of Sardaar 2, the makers unveiled the film's trailer on July 11, 2025. It brings back Ajay Devgn as the fearless and lively Jassi. The video is replete with action-packed scenes, quirky humour, drama and an unmissable Punjabi flair against the scenic backdrop of Scotland

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Action! Emotions! Confusion ka bhandaar. JASSI is back, aur iss baar sab kuch double hain! (And this time everything is double.) Warning: Trailer may cause excessive laughter, confusion, and Sardaar ke side effects! Sardaar Is Back.”

A sequel of the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, the new film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, also features Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta in key roles. Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, also has a cameo appearance.

Son of Sardaar 2 will premiere on July 25.