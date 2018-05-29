Kajol Is Part Of The Incredibles Family Now. Excited Much? Kajol has voiced the character of Helen Parr aka Elastigirl for the Hindi version of The Incredibles 2

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kajol has voiced the character of Helen Parr, popularly known as Elastigirl (Courtesy kajol) New Delhi: Highlights "So many moments in the story that I could relate with," Kajol said "I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers," Kajol added Kajol has voiced the character of Elastigirl The Incredibles family now, and guess how? The actress has voiced the character of better known as Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of The Incredibles 2. Kajol said that there were so many moments in the film that the actress could relate with, IANS reported. "Incredibles 2 brings to us a heart-warming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun," the 43-year-old actress said in a statement.



"I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way," added Kajol.







The sequel comes more than a decade after the release of The Incredibles, which was directed by Brad Bird. Craig T. Nelson is returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Frozone. Mr Bird also voices the character of fashion designer Edna Mode. The sequel once again deals with the Parr family, which now has a new member. The trailer is much evident of the madness the Parr family undergoes attempting to strike a balance between having a normal life and their superhero powers.



After having Kajol on-board, Bikram Duggal, Head Studio Entertainment of Disney India, said that her presence the film will have a an appeal to "newer audiences". "The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large," Bikram Duggal said.



Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan had dubbed for the Hindi version of of the first installment- The Incredibles. The original was dubbed in Hindi as Hum Hain Lajawab.



recently. The

Always been a Kajol fan A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 24, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

Meet the silent Kajol A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on May 24, 2018 at 4:52am PDT



In India, The Incredible 2 will be released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film hits screens on June 22.



(With IANS Input)



Kajol is part of thefamily now, and guess how? The actress has voiced the character of better known as Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of. Kajol said that there were so many moments in the film that the actress could relate with, IANS reported. "brings to us a heart-warming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun," the 43-year-old actress said in a statement."I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way," added Kajol.The sequel comes more than a decade after the release of, which was directed by Brad Bird. Craig T. Nelson is returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Frozone. Mr Bird also voices the character of fashion designer Edna Mode. The sequel once again deals with the Parr family, which now has a new member. The trailer is much evident of the madness the Parr family undergoes attempting to strike a balance between having a normal life and their superhero powers.After having Kajol on-board, Bikram Duggal, Head Studio Entertainment of Disney India, said that her presence the film will have a an appeal to "newer audiences". "The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl,will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large," Bikram Duggal said.Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan had dubbed for the Hindi version of of the first installment-. The original was dubbed in Hindi as Kajol also unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore recently. The actress was accompanied by her daughter Nysa at the event. In case you have missed, here's what Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared after the unveiling of the statue: In India,will be released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film hits screens on June 22.(With IANS Input) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter