Kajol's Caption On Her Instagram Post Is As Cool As Her Pic

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

Highlights Kajol posted a picture on her Instagram profile

"Things that make you go hmmmmm," she wrote

"Beautiful," Renuka Shahane commented

Kajol has the perfect expressions and photographs for every mood and occasion. The reason we brought this up today is because the 45-year-old actress shared a goofy albeit cute picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. Dressed in a shirt and with her hair styled in a bun, Kajol can be seen looking sway from the camera. She accessorised her look with a pair of glasses and she looked stunning as ever. Kajol's caption on her post read: "Things that make you go hmmmmm." The comments section on her post was flooded with heart emojis.

Check out Kajol's post here:

Earlier, Kajol shared a post, in which she summed up almost everyone's mood during lockdown. "When Sunday and Monday are just the same," she wrote and added the hashtags #lockdownstories and #WaybackWednesday.

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Last month, Kajol posted a lovely picture with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja. She wrote: "Flashback Friday ...... Miss my mom. It's all our 45 day quarantine anniversary." Check out the post here:

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

Earlier this year, Kajol starred as warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role and Saif Ali Khan played Tanhaji's nemesis Udaybhan Rathod. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office.