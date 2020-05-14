Kajol, Akshay Kumar And Other Stars Pick Their Favourite Nineties Film. Spoiler - One Of Them Loves Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Image courtesy: dharmamovies)

Highlights "90s is the decade that defines me," wrote Ranveer Singh

Kajol started the chain of tweets

Zakhm is Ajay Devgn's favourite film from that era

Ranveer Singh put everything into perspective when he tweeted, "I love everything about the 90s." We share a similar school of thought (sans the cringe-worthy fashion). Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar found a way to make their Thursday evening fun by setting a Twitter chain into motion. All they had to do was pick a film from the Nineties that they love. Kajol was the one to initiate the social media activity on her Twitter profile. She re-tweeted a post by Twitter India's official handle, asking its users to name their favourite Nineties movies. Kajol revealed that she loves Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Her second pick was Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn. Tagging Aamir Khan, SRK, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and her sister Tanishaa, Kajol wrote: "My favourite movies are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. Tell me yours."

Tagging Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn revealed that his favourite film from the Nineties Zakhm. The 1998 film starred Ajay along with Akkineni Nagarjuna, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Kunal Khemu.

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slovehttps://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar, who was tagged by Ajay, listed Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as one of his favourites. He also likes the 1999 film Sangharsh, in which he starred opposite Preity Zinta. He tagged Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar to share their favourites.

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I'm further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slovehttps://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

"90's is the decade that defines me. I love everything about the 90's ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture. Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90's are Judwaa and Raja Babu. I nominate Ali Abbas Zafar and Baba Arjun Kapoor to share their favourites," wrote Ranveer Singh.

90's is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90's ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90's are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slovehttps://t.co/hWKFvyEqav — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020

We can't wait for Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor to reveal their favourite films from the Nineties. It will be fun to see more Bollywood celebrities will carry forward the chain of tweets.

Are your favourite films from the Nineties in the list? Tell us your favourite films from the Nineties, using the comments section below.